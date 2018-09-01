Michigan trails 21-10 at the break in South Bend, and the game did not start well for the Wolverines.

Notre Dame took the opening kickoff and strung together a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive to grab a 7-0 lead right off the bat. Redshirt freshman running back Jafar Armstrong ran it in from 13 yards out, and was barely touched on the play.

On U-M's first offensive drive of the year, it moved the ball 22 yards on six plays, but wound up having to punt. Sophomore Brad Robbins was out with injury, so redshirt sophomore Will Hart assumed the duties, booming an impressive punt to pin ND at the four-yard line.

The poor field position didn't matter though.

Notre Dame strung together a long seven play, 96-yard scoring drive that saw junior safety Josh Metellus get ejected for targeting. The play was reviewed, but the targeting call was upheld.

Sophomore Brad Hawkins came in as his replacement, and the Irish immediately threw at him, converting on a 43-yard touchdown pass that he potentially could have picked off. He jumped for the ball simultaneously with redshirt junior Chris Finke, but saw it wrestled away.



Punts ensued for both teams, and U-M finally got in a rhythm.

They put together an 11-play, 31-yard drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin, trimming the deficit to 14-3.

Notre Dame answered, however. U-M stopped them on third and goal, but a roughing the passer call on fifth-year senior Chase Winovich kept the drive alive.

A four-yard touchdown run by Armstrong gave the Irish a commanding 21-3 advantage with 3:55 to go in the half.

Michigan responded instantly, though.

Sophomore Ambry Thomas ran back the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to finally give the Maize and Blue some momentum. The score stood at 21-10.

The Irish punted on their next possession, and Michigan simply ran out the clock when they got the ball back to go into the half.