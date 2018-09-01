Halftime Box Score/Thoughts: Notre Dame 21, Michigan 10
Michigan trails 21-10 at the break in South Bend, and the game did not start well for the Wolverines.
Notre Dame took the opening kickoff and strung together a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive to grab a 7-0 lead right off the bat. Redshirt freshman running back Jafar Armstrong ran it in from 13 yards out, and was barely touched on the play.
On U-M's first offensive drive of the year, it moved the ball 22 yards on six plays, but wound up having to punt. Sophomore Brad Robbins was out with injury, so redshirt sophomore Will Hart assumed the duties, booming an impressive punt to pin ND at the four-yard line.
The poor field position didn't matter though.
Notre Dame strung together a long seven play, 96-yard scoring drive that saw junior safety Josh Metellus get ejected for targeting. The play was reviewed, but the targeting call was upheld.
Sophomore Brad Hawkins came in as his replacement, and the Irish immediately threw at him, converting on a 43-yard touchdown pass that he potentially could have picked off. He jumped for the ball simultaneously with redshirt junior Chris Finke, but saw it wrestled away.
Punts ensued for both teams, and U-M finally got in a rhythm.
They put together an 11-play, 31-yard drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin, trimming the deficit to 14-3.
Notre Dame answered, however. U-M stopped them on third and goal, but a roughing the passer call on fifth-year senior Chase Winovich kept the drive alive.
A four-yard touchdown run by Armstrong gave the Irish a commanding 21-3 advantage with 3:55 to go in the half.
Michigan responded instantly, though.
Sophomore Ambry Thomas ran back the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to finally give the Maize and Blue some momentum. The score stood at 21-10.
The Irish punted on their next possession, and Michigan simply ran out the clock when they got the ball back to go into the half.
The struggles of the defense were the story of the first half.
They gave up 233 yards, and allowed the Irish to convert five of their eight first downs.
Metellus' ejection certainly didn't help, but the defense was struggling mightily while he was still in the game.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson, meanwhile, has looked impressive in his U-M debut.
He completed nine of 12 passes for 62 yards, and has made smart decision with the ball all half.
Senior running back Karan Higdon has carried 12 times for 45 yards, equating out to a subpar 3.8 average. The offensive line has given him some holes at times, but has still missed several blocks, most notably from the tackles — redshirt junior Jon Runyan and fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty.
Although Michigan faces an 11-point deficit, they will get the ball first to start the second half. Putting points on the board will be vital to gain some momentum and quiet the crowd a bit.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown is known for making adjustments, so if the defense can get things straightened around in the second half and slow down the Irish offense, things could get interesting.
An 11-point halftime deficit isn't ideal, but the Wolverines have at least shown the ability to move the ball on offense at times.
Box Score
