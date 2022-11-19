Michigan (10-0, 7-0) isn't off to the start many expected. The spread -- set at 17.5 -- is far from coming to fruition, as the Wolverines narrowly lead Illinois (7-3, 4-3), 7-3, at the break. Again, U-M's opening scripted drive went as planned, ending with RB Blake Corum's 18th touchdown of the season, the most rushing touchdowns in college football. Since that drive, it was crickets for a Michigan offense that punted on the three subsequent drives after Corum's score. Furthermore, Corum hurt his knee at the tail end of the first half. Here are three reactions to the first half of Michigan vs. Illinois.

Defense performing well behind Graham despite Morris' absence

Mike Morris is unquestionably Michigan's best defensive piece this season. After Jim Harbaugh left his senior captain in the game while up 34-3 on Nebraska in the 4th quarter last week, Morris received on-field medical attention. During the week, Morris went on Inside Michigan Football and noted his injury wasn't serious. Perhaps Harbaugh is opting to play it safe now despite last week's decision not aligning with that intention. According to Michigan Radio, Morris & TE Luke Schoonmaker are both dressed for Senior Day but sitting out. Without Morris, the defense is still trucking along, thanks in part to a breakout performance from freshman DT Mason Graham (4 tackles). The defense as a whole allowed three points and 140 yards total in the first half.

If you expected urgency from the offense, don't hold your breath

Despite a strong opening drive, the offense continues to leave plenty to be desired, punting three times in the first half and a Corum fumble -- on a hit that injured him -- with under two minutes left inside the 30-yard line. The offense showed no signs of improvement in the air attack, with drops from Roman Wilson & blown-up plays on attempted play actions. The one explosive pass play -- a 40-yard catch & run by Wilson -- was called back for holding on senior guard Zak Zinter. U-M's offense had 134 total yards in the first half, excluding the opening drive. Without Corum, will the offense be enough to overcome a strong Illinois defensive unit that ranks in the top 10 in numerous defensive metrics?



Blake Corum's injury status could be detrimental