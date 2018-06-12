He discussed them and several other football-related topics on today's edition, which are highlighted below:

Jim Harbaugh relished at the opportunity to speak about some of the walk-ons on the 2018 team on today's "Attack Each day" podcast.

“Jordan Kovacs would be in the 'walk-on hall of fame' here. He came in unrecruited, became a starter, a captain, and then a pro football player with the Miami Dolphins.

"The Glasgows could also fall into that category — all three arrived as recruited walk-ons, and all of them earned scholarships. [Redshirt junior safety] Jordan is still on the team, and his two older brothers [Graham and Ryan] are currently pro football players.

"Our current roster has a lot of great guys who have arrived as walk-ons — [junior receiver] Nate Schoenle is an outstanding one from Gabriel Richard right here in Ann Arbor.

"We have several good ones on the o-line as well — [redshirt sophomore] Andrew Vastardis and [redshirt freshman] Jess Speight were both heavily recruited walk-ons, and both are close to earning scholarships. [Redshirt sophomore] Greg Robinson is one of Dad’s favorite players.

"[Fifth-year senior] Joe Hewlett, meanwhile, is Rich Hewlett's son and has been playing running back and special teams for us. [Redshirt freshman defensive lineman] Jack Luby is a kid from nearby Lake Orion, while [redshirt junior safety] Louis Grodman is rom Walled Lake and is knocking at the door for playing time.

"There’s nobody we like better on the team than Joey Files though — he might have the best ‘go blue’ attitude on the roster, and was knocking on the door for playing time last year. He broke his collarbone last season in a practice but still went on to play the next three plays.

"You could make an argument that Peter Bush and Schoenle are our most talented walk-ons. [Junior] Tru Wilson is our third running back and will play a lot this year too.

"Carter Selzer is running fifth with the tight ends right now, while [redshirt freshman] Hunter Reynolds was on our travel team last year as a freshman.

"[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Carl Myers is one of our top five guys on the team who doesn’t have a scholarship yet.

"We have to get down to 110 players for fall camp — it’s been posted since June 1 who's currently in the 110 and who's not, and we expect there to be movement. We hope it ignites competition throughout the summer.”