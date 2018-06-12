Harbaugh Discusses Success Of Past And Present Michigan Football Walk-Ons
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Jim Harbaugh relished at the opportunity to speak about some of the walk-ons on the 2018 team on today's "Attack Each day" podcast.
He discussed them and several other football-related topics on today's edition, which are highlighted below:
Jim Harbaugh, on the success of past and present walk-ons at Michigan:
“Jordan Kovacs would be in the 'walk-on hall of fame' here. He came in unrecruited, became a starter, a captain, and then a pro football player with the Miami Dolphins.
"The Glasgows could also fall into that category — all three arrived as recruited walk-ons, and all of them earned scholarships. [Redshirt junior safety] Jordan is still on the team, and his two older brothers [Graham and Ryan] are currently pro football players.
"Our current roster has a lot of great guys who have arrived as walk-ons — [junior receiver] Nate Schoenle is an outstanding one from Gabriel Richard right here in Ann Arbor.
"We have several good ones on the o-line as well — [redshirt sophomore] Andrew Vastardis and [redshirt freshman] Jess Speight were both heavily recruited walk-ons, and both are close to earning scholarships. [Redshirt sophomore] Greg Robinson is one of Dad’s favorite players.
"[Fifth-year senior] Joe Hewlett, meanwhile, is Rich Hewlett's son and has been playing running back and special teams for us. [Redshirt freshman defensive lineman] Jack Luby is a kid from nearby Lake Orion, while [redshirt junior safety] Louis Grodman is rom Walled Lake and is knocking at the door for playing time.
"There’s nobody we like better on the team than Joey Files though — he might have the best ‘go blue’ attitude on the roster, and was knocking on the door for playing time last year. He broke his collarbone last season in a practice but still went on to play the next three plays.
"You could make an argument that Peter Bush and Schoenle are our most talented walk-ons. [Junior] Tru Wilson is our third running back and will play a lot this year too.
"Carter Selzer is running fifth with the tight ends right now, while [redshirt freshman] Hunter Reynolds was on our travel team last year as a freshman.
"[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Carl Myers is one of our top five guys on the team who doesn’t have a scholarship yet.
"We have to get down to 110 players for fall camp — it’s been posted since June 1 who's currently in the 110 and who's not, and we expect there to be movement. We hope it ignites competition throughout the summer.”
Jim Harbaugh:
“We’ve tried to recruit some other fullbacks to the program, but apparently you have to be named Ben to play here.
"[Freshman fullback Ben] VanSumeren was not scared off by [sophomore fullback] Ben Mason, but whenever we recruit fullbacks, we don't introduce them to Mason, because they go from wanting to come here to not wanting to at all.”
Jim Harbaugh, reminiscing about his playing days:
“I redshirted my first year here, played sparingly my second, and then started my third.
"I broke my arm in the fifth game that season, though, and the other guys took over. I came back in spring ball the next year — nothing was promised — and won the job back.”
Jim Harbaugh, on whether or not football is dropping in popularity among youngsters:
“Not when I go to these camps. The popularity of football is stronger than ever — so many youngsters have a desire to play the game today.
"My brother once said, 'there’s nobody who has played four years of high school football and winds up wishing they hadn't.' Nobody says that. The sport is more vibrant than ever.”
Jim Harbaugh:
“Usually 60 or even 70 guys can play in a game on any given Saturday, especially if you have a big lead. Guys can get good at football pretty darned quick.
"It’s like the military — they train you up for about nine months and then send you over. You don’t have to play football your life to be good at it."
Jack Harbaugh:
“Bo Schembechler always said 'soccer is the greatest game ever invented — until you reach the seventh grade, and then it’s time to play football.”
Jim Harbaugh, on a breakout player for the 2018 season:
“That is yet to be determined. There are quite a few guys who have the license and the ability to be that.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook