Harbaugh elaborates on Saturday's fumbled fourth-quarter handoff

Two minutes, two fumbles, two opportunities to change the game--and two Michigan State linemen recovering the loose ball. With about eight minutes left in Saturday’s game, redshirt sophomore linebacker David Ojabo powered upfield against Michigan State left tackle Jarrett Horst, then turned the corner and got his one free arm across quarterback Payton Thorne’s throwing arm. The ball popped straight up in the air, hit the turf, and was promptly fallen on by Horst.

One minute later Michigan’s offense took the field at their 45-yard line. Freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy set up in the pistol and took the snap. He turned to meet sophomore running back Blake Corum to his left. As McCarthy released the ball it hit Corum’s shoulder pads, then the ground. Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk shed a block from senior tight end Joel Honigford and dove on the loose ball. Two penalties on Michigan--one one Mike Morris for jumping offside on 3rd and 3, another for illegal substitution--helped nudge Michigan State down the field before a 23-yard Kenneth Walker III run finished the drive and put six points on the board.

The fumble was made all the more painful for Michigan as Walker III’s touchdown run ended up giving Michigan State a lead they would not relinquish. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his opinion of what happened when asked about the fumble during Monday afternoon’s media availability. “Yeah, you’re not out there, but that’s something Blake should have securely taken the ball knowing the ball was coming to him,” he said.

That initial assessment changed after Harbaugh had a chance to talk with his players in the afternoon. Asked again about the exchange on Monday night’s Inside Michigan Football radio show, Harbaugh went into far greater detail.

“We’ve been through that one pretty thoroughly. It’s two guys. They’re doing the mechanics of handing it off; one guy’s handing it off, one guy’s taking it and there’s a split second in there when the exchange occurs, the quarterback feeling that, that the ball’s being taken away and the running back feeling that he’s going to take the ball,” he said. “Discussing it with both, Blake felt that JJ saw something late and decided to pull it and where he needs to take it and trust that JJ’s going to pull it with both hands out if he sees something that makes him want to pull it. It’s a tricky thing, those exchanges. Maybe 1-in-1000 but as we discussed earlier, I think that’s something that JJ’s going to be really conscious of and I don’t think you’ll see that happen again in the time that he’s here.”