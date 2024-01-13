A report this morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Jim Harbaugh has not yet spoken with the Los Angeles Chargers regarding their head coach opening.

Rapoport's tweet says Harbaugh plans to meet with the Chargers next week week, but the article's contents do not suggest knowledge of Harbaugh's plans.

"The Chargers, who fired Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco on Dec. 15, have been running expansive, parallel searches for their next head coach and general manager. Harbaugh is certainly a candidate of interest, but sources say the sides have not yet spoken. That should change next week, and if all goes well, things could ramp up quickly."

So certainly, the two sides could talk for the first time this week, but a source believing that hardly seems the same as knowing what Harbaugh plans to do.

Meanwhile, Vegas odds continue to shift to Michigan's favor. DraftKings Sportsbook this morning has moved Harbaugh to -500 odds to stay at Michigan. A bettor would win $2 on a $10 bet.

One thing that is known is that Jim Harbaugh will celebrate his National Championship win with his team on Saturday in Ann Arbor. A parade is expected at around 4 pm following an event at Crisler hosted by the Champions Circle Collective.