The story that won't quit, is Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh met with the media for the first time this spring and the NFL question would come up. After a third straight offseason of uncertainty surrounding Jim Harbaugh remaining at Michigan, he had a familiar answer for those wondering if these rumors would circle around again next winter.

"I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here," Harbaugh said. "You would have had a story if I wasn’t, but I’m here and this is where I’m going to be."

Last month Jim Harbaugh's name came up with NFL writers as a possible head coach candidate for multiple NFL positions, as it always does. Last offseason, Harbaugh flew to Minnesota to meet with the Vikings before recommitting to Michigan to Athletic Director Warde Manuel. He said at the time this would not be an annual thing, and the line he repeated today was that he would be at Michigan as long as they have them.

Of course, Harbaugh can not prevent NFL writers from writing about Harbaugh, we know the attention he brings so it is never a shock to see him come up in these rumors each coaching cycle. However, this offseason was like the last, in that Harbaugh had conversations with NFL teams. It was reported Harbaugh spoke with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about their opening, and later spoke with the Denver Broncos about their head coach vacancy.

Harbaugh addressed those conversations as just that, conversations. Conversations he says are a good sign for the program.

"Like we said, I mean, it’s an ongoing thing. Something that we treat as a really positive thing, that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel, coaches, players, staff. If somebody in our organization feels like that’s going to benefit them professionally and personally, then we say have that — we don’t hold anybody back."

Harbaugh also brought up the fact is defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is currently a candidate for the defensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Staff members saying—right now Jesse Minter’s considering that. we just don’t hold them back. I could tell you all the ones that—I mean, calls come in. Calls come in, calls are taken, and those conversations are had. There are a few coaches on our staff that those calls came in and they decided to stay here. On one, there’s another. People do what they think is best for them professionally, personally."

Jim Harbaugh has never been one to obsess with what others think or what we in the media think are stories. Harbaugh says the calls will keep coming but he will stay at Michigan. As long as Michigan wants him here. Michigan President Santa Ono made it clear this offseason, it does. So, we're where we started and probably heading there again.