After defeating Penn State, acting head coach Sherrone Moore could not hide his emotions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had been suspended for three games the night before by the Big Ten; Harbaugh and the team found out when their plane landed via social media rather than communication from the Big Ten. This, after weeks of slow drip news reports over the activities of former staffer Connor Stalions. Those reports and talking heads throughout social media, trying to invalidate everything Michigan had accomplished in the last three years.

Moore left Central Michigan to join Harbaugh in Michigan in 2018. Many questioned the move if Moore was ready for a big job at Michigan. When Harbaugh moved Moore to the offensive line, replacing Ed Warinner, many of the same questions came again. Moore answered by leading the back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. When Moore was given co-OC duties and then sole offensive coordinator last season. Whenever Harbaugh believed in Moore, he answered the bell and silenced critics.

That's why it should have surprised no one that Moore was given the acting head coach role when Harbaugh was suspended. During a Big Ten conference call, Harbaugh spoke about Moore and why he trusts him.

"The relationships," Harbaugh said. "The relationships he has with the players, the other coaches. It's one of the toughest and the most important jobs of a coach, of a leader. Maybe the toughest part of the job."

We've seen those relationships on display, with players like Blake Corum and Trevor Keegan speaking on their belief in Moore. Harbaugh loves this program, its players, and everything to deal with Michigan Football. To give the keys to Moore, it's simply about trust.

"I trust him because he's about the most trustworthy guys I know. Like a brother. He believes in the players. He's somebody that's played the game, had to do a job, you have to be brave and players trust him."

And not just Harbaugh or the players' trust in Moore, but Moore's trust in them. Asking Moore to simultaneously be head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach is no easy task. Arguably, the three most challenging jobs all at once. But Harbaugh knew Moore would make the right choices.

"I knew when we came into the situations that he was the guy to empower to make those calls when the chips were on the line because I knew he would trust the guys."

Moore leading Ohio State to victory was the culmination of all their hard work and trust in each other. For Harbaugh, he believes it's a moment that, regardless of the future, has already cemented Moore's status in the lore of Michigan Football.

"Coach Sherrone Moore called a great game, coached the offensive line, and made the decisions as the head coach. I'm not saying that I'm in a position of granting who a Michigan Man is or who isn't, or who a Michigan legend is or is not. I'm not the maker of those two lists. But I have nominated people before, and I nominate Sherrone Moore as a Michigan legend. I want him to take the deep, long bow that he so rightly deserves."

Jim Harbaugh will return to the sidelines in the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa this weekend. Moore will continue as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, but it feels like his story at Michigan is just beginning in many ways. And what a start to a story it has been.