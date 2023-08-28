Jim Harbaugh doesn't miss many of his team's football games.

In fact, the 59-year-old doesn't think he's missed three games in a row — as a player or a coach — since his redshirt-sophomore year with the Wolverines in 1984.

But, for the first time in almost 40 years, the Michigan head coach will be forced to miss three consecutive games due to a self-imposed suspension issued by the University of Michigan.

The program self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh due to potential recruiting violations that took place during the COVID dead period in 2020.

Harbaugh spoke with reporters on Monday for the first time since the suspension was finalized.

"It's uncharted waters for me," Harbaugh said. "As a college player, I had my arm broken — missed six games, I think it was. As a pro player, I don't think I ever missed three in a row, and I had all kind of injuries. Ribs, broken fingers, things like that; concussions never kept me out of a game; had an MCL that — put a brace on and played."

Harbaugh's broken arm came in a 19-7 loss to Michigan State. The Michigan quarterback dove for a loose ball and collided with Michigan State's Thomas Tyree.

The redshirt sophomore was carried off the field on a stretcher and wouldn't see the field again until the 1985 spring game.

Now, in a slightly different position than he was back in 1984, Harbaugh doesn't have to deal with a literal broken bone, although he says the suspension feels like one.

"I've heard people comment, 'it's a slap on the wrist,' it's more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder... I've never missed three games unless it was for a broken arm or a dislocated shoulder.

The proverbial baseball bat to the kneecaps that Harbaugh compared his suspension to is likely to hurt about as bad as the broken arm that Harbaugh suffered in October of 1984, which caused him to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Michigan will be without its head coach for the first three weeks of the season. Harbaugh will still be allowed to coach the team throughout the week, but he cannot be with the team in any capacity during the first three Saturdays in September.

Although the season opener is only five days away, Harbaugh isn't yet sure how or even if he'll watch.

"There's a chance my son Jack's team is going to be playing at the same time," Harbaugh said. "If he's playing, I'll go watch that game. But I don't know. I don't know if I'll watch it on TV; if I won't be able to watch it, I can't predict what it's going to be at the time."

The Wolverines don't play any world-beaters in their non-conference schedule — they take on East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green — but the team seems to have rallied together to play for their head coach.

"We ride behind him," sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said last week. "We're definitely going to bring some fire to the field for the next three games... The group of guys we got — we're really resilient, so we're going to come with even more firepower."