Eyabi Anoma is as talented as he is polarizing.

We don't know about Anoma, the person, outside of being dismissed from Alabama in his second season and at Houston before he played a game.

Of course, you can conclude from the obvious pattern. Wherever Anoma went, he inevitably left.

As a player, however, he's as prolific of a pass rusher as his Michigan predecessors.

After spending his junior year sitting out, Anoma exploded as a senior for Tennessee-Martin, where he earned his degree, and racked up a conference-high six sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

He's no stranger to Michigan or head coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited Anoma throughout the process.

"Eyabi is someone out of high school who I felt like we finished second for," Harbaugh said. "I always really liked being around Eyabi."

Anoma's high school head coach at Baltimore St. Frances, Biff Poggi, is on staff at U-M. Blake Corum, Derrick Moore, and Nikhai Hill-Green are all former St. Frances players.

His roots run deep in Ann Arbor.

When Anoma, a former five-star, suddenly committed to Michigan as a grad transfer at the halfway point of fall camp, it shocked the college football world.

Why and how will this work?

Harbaugh didn't hesitate to convey his belief in the 6-foot-5, 244-pound d-end.

"I'm aware of the vague off-field issues that you refer to, but as it stands now, he's a college graduate, really vouched for by his teammates, and just a great guy to be around," Harbaugh said. "No man knows the future, but I think it looks very good and right for him."

Michigan's defense is a complex scheme for newcomers to understand, even experienced college players like Anoma.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter filled Mike Macdonald's spot from last year. Both coordinators come from the Baltimore Ravens system, one of the most consistent defensive units in the NFL year-to-year.

Upon his arrival, Anoma, who has two years of eligibility, needed time to learn the defense. Many speculated how long it would take for Anoma to make a true impact.

According to Harbaugh, though, the time is now.

"Anoma has been practicing with the team for about 10-12 days. He's been really good. He's been a great teammate. We look forward to seeing what he can do this coming season," he said. "Hopefully, playing right away. He has some outstanding assets."

Michigan needs to fill the void of constant pressure left behind in the absence of Aidan Hutchinson & David Ojabo.

The defensive staff believes Anoma brings a missing piece to a defensive line deep in talent but short on stars.

Will Anoma rise as the star of the "no-star defense"?

"No man knows the future."