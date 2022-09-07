Mike Hart, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards are a dynamic trio.

Hart ran for over 3,500 yards with 32 touchdowns in his three years in Ann Arbor from 2005-07.

In his final season, Corum enters with 1,105 after coming up short of 1,000 in 2021 due to a late-season ankle injury. He found the end zone 11 times last season while splitting time with Hassan Haskins.

In his sophomore season, Edwards will begin writing his script this season in his first chance at being the second set of legs in Michigan's 1-2 punch at running back. Last season, the former Michigan Player of the Year showed his potential against Maryland, totaling 170 yards on 10 catches.

Together, the three form a driven, entertaining, and informal running back room. Bouncing off each other, Hart learns from them as they learn from him.

Like many aspects of Michigan's football program, the group is collaborative and concentrates on collective growth.

"I think they're both great leaders. I mean, again, we have two guys, they're obviously two of our best players on the team, but they're also two of our hardest workers. And so the respect that they get from their teammates, the love of the game they have, it's fun for me to come to work every day, to be honest with you," Hart said. "They're teammates to me, I mean, they're just fun to be around. And they just, they're infectious, like you said — that's the best way to say it. You want guys like those two on your team, you're going to win games."

The duo combined for a touchdown apiece while rushing for 140 yards on 25 carries against Colorado State.

Hart reviewed the two's debut together without Haskins.

"I think as a team, they loaded the box, I mean, that's gonna happen, gotta break tackles. I mean, I told them the No. 1 thing is the O-line did a great job, and I think that we had some situations where if we broke the tackle, it would have been a 40-yard run. There were probably three or four of those situations in the game, whether it's using your off-arm, which is breaking the tackle. But I mean, 13 carries, 12 carries, we averaged over five yards a carry, so to me — all three of them averaged over five yards a carry," Hart said. "I think they played well, they played hard. The pass pro was great, and they caught the ball out of the backfield. I think you have to break that one tackle to get to 100 when you have 12 or 13 carries, but I thought they both played really well."

The former Wolverine's relationship with the duo makes it easier for him to demand more from their performances.

A new complement to the run game must step up without Haskins, who scored five touchdowns against Ohio State.

Edwards was that guy by more than default, but because he's that good. However, he's a totally different back than his predecessor.

Hart agrees and didn't approach this season with replacing Haskins as inspiration.

"No, I think every back is different. Hassan Haskins was a special player. On third-and-1, there are not many guys like him, I don't care how long you coach for, that can do what he did on third-and-1. I think that as good coaches, we take advantage of whatever strengths our players have, so there's not a replacement, there's not a person I'm looking for as he's the next Hassan," Hart said. "Like me personally, I'm gonna make Blake (Corum) the best Blake (Corum) he can be, Donovan Edwards the best Donovan Edwards he can be, C.J. Stokes the best C.J. Stokes he can be. So on and so on."

"That's how you have success in the long run. Just use the guys' strength to their advantage. And so, no, I'm not looking for the next Hassan Haskins. I'm not looking for a 230-pound guy. To me, it's what are the strengths? Let's figure it out from there."

The Wolverines' prided rushing attack will have an ample opportunity on Saturday -- not only because of the infusion of J.J. McCarthy as a run threat -- but Hawaii's sixth-worst rushing defense should equate to a load of production from Corum & Edwards.

Michigan and Hawaii kick off at 8 PM on Saturday.