Hassan Haskins calls playing with Derrick Henry a 'blessing'

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was always considered a bruising back that showed plenty of athleticism during his time in Ann Arbor.

He might've found his perfect landing spot to continue that style of play seamlessly in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans selected Haskins with the No. 131 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The pairing with the Titans also allows Haskins to play alongside a running back who has a very similar style of play as he does, which is never a bad thing. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry will be at Haskins' disposal during his career with the Titans as the duo hope to become a fearsome tandem in the league.

Speaking with reporters after he was drafted, Haskins acknowledged how special the tandem could be.

"It is a blessing," Haskins said. "He is one of the best. I am going to learn and get better with him. I feel like it's going to be a good combination."

Haskins impressed the Titans' brass after multiple visits with general manager Jon Robinson.

Robinson broke down what he likes about Haskins.

"Good size, good run style, downhill," Robinson said. "Had a lot of good visits with him leading up to this process. Plays in the kicking game, and just a great, great dude. … Haskins is more of -- he is a downhill, between the tackle, stretch and cut runner. His long speed is good. I don't think he is going to be a 4.2 guy in the open field, but it's usually the first guy doesn't bring him down very easily. I like stylistically the way he carries a football."

