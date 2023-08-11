Get your first year of access to Maize & Blue Review for $23 now using promo code GOBLUE23.

In the last few days, a devastating wildfire has spread across the island of Maui in Hawaii, creating massive destruction and loss of life. As of Friday morning local officials have confirmed 55 people have tragically lost their lives, and first responders and crews are working to find missing people and reunite families devasted by the disaster.

For Michigan and Hawaii native WR Roman Wilson, it has been a difficult time as he prepares the football season but obviously has his heart and mind on family and friends back home.

"Just coming out of practice, checking my phone, people texting me like 'Are you ok? Is your family ok?" Wilson said. "It's awful. People I grew up with, their homes are gone. People are asking what they can do to help, what do they need? Everything. Their car is gone, house is gone, all their belongings. A place I grew up in, I can't go back to visit, it's gone. There's nothing there."

The images of the devastation are surreal and hard to imagine, so for Wilson while his mind is on those he knows who are struggling, he knows he won't understand the true impact until he can see it himself.

"It's hard to deal with. I don't think it's going to really hit me until I go back and see how it's changed."



