Hawaii native Roman Wilson discusses deadly Lahaina fire
In the last few days, a devastating wildfire has spread across the island of Maui in Hawaii, creating massive destruction and loss of life. As of Friday morning local officials have confirmed 55 people have tragically lost their lives, and first responders and crews are working to find missing people and reunite families devasted by the disaster.
For Michigan and Hawaii native WR Roman Wilson, it has been a difficult time as he prepares the football season but obviously has his heart and mind on family and friends back home.
"Just coming out of practice, checking my phone, people texting me like 'Are you ok? Is your family ok?" Wilson said. "It's awful. People I grew up with, their homes are gone. People are asking what they can do to help, what do they need? Everything. Their car is gone, house is gone, all their belongings. A place I grew up in, I can't go back to visit, it's gone. There's nothing there."
The images of the devastation are surreal and hard to imagine, so for Wilson while his mind is on those he knows who are struggling, he knows he won't understand the true impact until he can see it himself.
"It's hard to deal with. I don't think it's going to really hit me until I go back and see how it's changed."
How to Help
For those looking to help those impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii, here are some ways you can help. Via How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires - CBS News
The American Red Cross
Disaster workers from the American Red Cross are in Maui, "working around the clock to help those affected," the group says. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Hawai'i Community Foundation
The Hawai'i Community Foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. The foundation has already raised $1 million to help fire victims, Hawaii News Now reports. To donate, visit the fund's website. For questions or additional information, please contact Donor Services at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org or (808) 566-5560.
Maui United Way
Maui United Way, founded in 1945, works to address Maui's vital needs by focusing on education, income and health. The organization has set up a Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donations Page. All donations are processed online.
Maui Food Bank
Maui Food Bank provides "safe and nutritious food" to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry, the organization says. Maui Food Bank also donates food to disaster relief efforts on the island. "With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide 4 meals to the hungry living in our island community," the food bank pledges. To donate, visit the food bank's website,
