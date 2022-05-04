Heat Check: Evaluating Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan's NBA Draft decisions

Welcome to the middle of the dog days of the offseason, where hope springs eternal that your basketball program will reach new heights after the season is over. For Michigan fans, in particular, the month of May has typically been utilized for those who wait with bated breath for decisions that could impact their team next season. The long, anxious wait to figure out whether your star player is deciding to enter the NBA Draft or return to Ann Arbor for one more year. For Michigan big man Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan, there's certainly a decision that needs to be made about their futures. Let's take a look at each player's decision and what is up for grabs moving forward.

Caleb Houstan

The skinny While this is purely opinion-based, I find it hard to fathom a situation where Houstan can find himself in a situation where he could receive any guarantees from an NBA franchise without getting an invite to the NBA Draft Combine or even a G League Elite Camp invite. While there's still time to receive one, I don't think any private and individual workouts will be enough for the Houstan camp to receive any solid guarantees about contracts. What it means Without many options, Houstan might not have any other choice but to return to Ann Arbor to work on what NBA scouts tell him to improve upon in hopes to make it to the next level. We all know what Houstan is capable of in terms of his shooting ability but he needs to show more consistency if he wants to have next-level shooting. Of course, and this is my opinion, he could be fed up with school and decide to risk it all, which is fine. However, the safer bet might be a return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season. Heat Check Cold: As of this writing, without an NBA Draft Combine invite or access to any G League workouts, it's a difficult prospect to suggest that Houstan should go pro right now as he might not be able to build his stock. My prediction? Houstan returns to Ann Arbor.

Moussa Diabate