Weight changes for Michigan Football freshmen
Michigan Football released its spring roster on Saturday. While all the heights and weights listed for players previously on the roster are currently unchanged, we can see new measurements for Michigan's 2024 freshmen who are enrolled early and taking part in spring practice.
QB Jadyn Davis
RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 190 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 203 lbs (+13)
LB Jeremiah Beasley
RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 210 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 230 lbs (+20)
DB Jacob Oden
RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 187 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 206 lbs (+19)
LB Cole Sullivan
RECRUIT: Height 6' 3'' Weight 200 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 3'' Weight 215 lbs (+15)
TE Brady Prieskorn
RECRUIT: Height 6' 6'' Weight 220 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 6'' Weight 245 lbs (+25)
EDGE Dominic Nichols
RECRUIT: Height6' 5''Weight 250 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 5'' Weight 251 lbs (+1)
OL Jake Guarnera
RECRUIT: Height 6' 4'' Weight 287 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 4'' Weight 308 lbs (+21)
OL Blake Frazier
RECRUIT: Height 6' 6'' Weight 275 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 6'' Weight 275 lbs (-)
TE Hogan Hansen
RECRUIT: Height 6' 5'' Weight 220 lbs
ROSTER: Height 6' 5'' Weight 230 lbs (+10)
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram