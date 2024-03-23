Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Weight changes for Michigan Football freshmen

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Football released its spring roster on Saturday. While all the heights and weights listed for players previously on the roster are currently unchanged, we can see new measurements for Michigan's 2024 freshmen who are enrolled early and taking part in spring practice.

QB Jadyn Davis

Advertisement

RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 190 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 203 lbs (+13)

LB Jeremiah Beasley

RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 210 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 230 lbs (+20)

DB Jacob Oden

RECRUIT: Height 6' 1'' Weight 187 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 1'' Weight 206 lbs (+19)

LB Cole Sullivan

RECRUIT: Height 6' 3'' Weight 200 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 3'' Weight 215 lbs (+15)

TE Brady Prieskorn

RECRUIT: Height 6' 6'' Weight 220 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 6'' Weight 245 lbs (+25)

EDGE Dominic Nichols

RECRUIT: Height6' 5''Weight 250 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 5'' Weight 251 lbs (+1)

OL Jake Guarnera

RECRUIT: Height 6' 4'' Weight 287 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 4'' Weight 308 lbs (+21)

OL Blake Frazier

RECRUIT: Height 6' 6'' Weight 275 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 6'' Weight 275 lbs (-)

TE Hogan Hansen

RECRUIT: Height 6' 5'' Weight 220 lbs

ROSTER: Height 6' 5'' Weight 230 lbs (+10)

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement