ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared on a conference call this morning and discussed three of the most intriguing Michigan Wolverines football prospects heading into this weekend's NFL draft — quarterback Shea Patterson, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche. Herbstreit has primarily been known for his college football coverage during his time at ESPN, but expanded his responsibilities to include NFL draft coverage prior to the 2018 edition.

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson completed 65 percent of his passes in 2018 but only 56 percent this past year. (AP Images)

Uche is expected to come off the board first of the aforementioned trio, though the projections have varied immensely as of late (some major outlets are pegging him to come off the board in the first round, while others have him going as late as the fourth). “I like Uche," Herbstreit began. "With [defensive coordinator] Don Brown’s system, he was kind of a specialist where he was asked to be that guy off the edge and turn it loose to take advantage of his athletic ability. "When you look at him at 6-1, 245, he’s a little bit of a tweener. With the lack of length, I don't think you just put him on the edge and think you’ll be ok when it comes to him being a first and second down kind of guy. "He’ll have to play on two feet at linebacker or he’ll really be a specialist. When in obvious passing situations, you bring him in to apply pressure on a quarterback. The NFL has become more and more about one-on-one matchups on the outside with receivers and defensive backs, and in pass protection. "Can offensive linemen give the quarterback time, and can you find pass rushers? There will always be a need for a guy like Uche, but I just don’t know if he’s an every down type of player.” The consensus surrounding Peoples-Jones is a bit more agreed upon, meanwhile, with most publications expecting him to be chosen in either the third or fourth round. An outstanding combine showing in late February/early March may have helped his stock a bit, but the underwhelming numbers he posted this past season (34 receptions for 438 yards) seem to be limiting his draft ceiling. “Personally, I think he’s just scratching the surface of where he can eventually go," Herbstreit opined. "I think he’s still a little raw. He really had a great combine, running a 4.48 [40-yard dash] with a 44-inch vertical. "Peoples-Jones is 6-2, 212, and is everything you’re looking for physically. His route running will continue to grow, but I love his competitive spirit. He’s a guy who will be able to make it in the NFL as a one, two or three receiver. "There’s no reason not to think he can’t become a solid two or three [wideout] in the NFL.”

After regressing from his junior to senior season (64.6 completion percentage in 2018 and only 56.2 in 2019), Patterson is being pegged to go undrafted in almost every major mock draft. This past season saw his interception total increase as well (from seven in 2018 to eight in 2019), and a potential lack of size (he was listed at a generous 6-2 at U-M) doesn't make him an ideal fit at the next level. “The NFL game is changing and his skill set would have been fine seven or 10 years ago, but it'd be a tough ask for his style to fit in the NFL," the analyst said. "I think Shea really needs to grow when it comes to his ability to sit in the pocket, because you still need to be able to do that. "I’ve watched a lot of tape of his where the pocket is clean and if the primary receiver is covered and he has to sit there for a hitch and another hitch, he gets out because he’s so athletic. "He’s always been able to rely on his creativity his whole career, and when you have that background as an athlete, you have tendencies to want to get out. They don’t like that in the NFL; they want you to sit in there and let those linemen create that pocket. "Why are you leaving this pocket when it’s clean? That is an area Patterson has to continue to grow. What he’s been through at Ole Miss and Michigan and the amount of pressure he's dealt with … we know how it is at Michigan; it’s one thing to win, but you better look good doing it, especially at that position or you’ll get a lot of critics. "That created some tough skin for him and I think that will help him as he moves up into the NFL. Reading coverages, being decisive and sitting in that pocket are all areas he needs to really grow.”

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (AP Images)

