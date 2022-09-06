Report cards are in from Week 1 of college football. Pro Football Focus is an analytical-based grading system and website that releases player grades after each game. Following Michigan's 51-7 blowout of Colorado State in Week 1, here's a look at who graded highest at each position for Michigan on Saturday, offensively.



Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy, 90.2

McCarthy was pristine in both of his drives, leading the offense to a touchdown each time while going 4-of-4 for 30 yards in the air with 50 yards on the ground. All of that capped off with a 20-yard touchdown run in his second play after taking over for starter Cade McNamara, who graded 67.2. The sophomore's 90.2 grade was the 15th-highest for any quarterback in Week 1, albeit with the second-lowest snap count among the top 15. McCarthy had just 11 snaps in the game. With 80 total yards, he averaged 7.2 yards per play individually, while the offense averaged 9.3 yards per play as a unit from the moment he took over for McNamara in the third.

Running back: Donovan Edwards, 80.0

Edwards graded out with an 80.0 run grade and a 78.8 pass block grade. He was Michigan's only back with a pass block grade. Shockingly, Edwards had the lowest receiving grade at 57.7, a grade we shouldn't expect to see from the offense's primary receiving back in a true game. Blake Corum graded out at 74.9 overall with a 72.9 run grade and a 66.9 receiving grade. CJ Stokes got a 71.1 grade.

Wide receiver: A.J. Henning, 71.5

Henning edged Roman Wilson (70.0) out thanks to his role as a ball carrier, adding to his versatility and overall grade. Henning had a 67.1 receiving grade, a 63.2 run grade, and a 60.1 run block grade. Ronnie Bell shined with an 85.1 run block grade, but a 59.6 overall grade made him the fourth-best among the five rotating starters. Andrel Anthony was the second-best blocker at 76.9, with the third-highest overall grade at 60.4. Cornelius Johnson was the worst of the starters at 55.6.

Tight end: Colston Loveland, 68.5

The freshman from Idaho had only 8 snaps on Saturday but graded out the highest at 68.5, with the highest receiving grade at 79.2 but the second-worst run-blocking grade at 48.2 in five run-blocking snaps. Luke Schoonmaker had the second-highest grade at 64.4 with a 67.7 run-block grade that comfortably led the way among the tight ends. Perhaps the day's biggest surprise was Erick All, who graded out at a 59.2 grade with a 37.6 pass block grade and 49.1 run block grade. His 63.0 receiving grade was third-best. Granted, All's son, Houston, was born at 7 AM the same day... so.

Offensive line: Olu Oluwatimi, 74.2

Has there ever been an offensive lineman at Michigan with as much preseason hype as Olu Oluwatimi? It's hard to top a Rimington Award finalist transferring in a year after the position group won the Joe Moore Award. Still, the former Virginia standout delivered in his debut as a Wolverine. Olu had a 74.2 overall grade with an 81.7 pass block grade and a 69.2 run block grade. He's the 20th-highest graded center in college football