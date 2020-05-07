There's opportunity this coming season for Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receivers Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil. Each showed flashes of explosiveness as freshmen, but like many newcomers to a program, they were stuck behind some veterans on the depth chart. Add in the fact that transitioning from college to high school is a tough task, and you have somewhat limited opportunities in year one. Last season, Jackson notched nine catches for 142 yards and one touchdown, Johnson had four catches for 61 yards and a score and Sainristil posted eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jon Jansen With John Borton RELATED: The Jalen Mayfield Hype Continues, With Mel Kiper Adding To The Buzz

Michigan Wolverines football wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil are primed to break out. (AP Images)

With Donovan Peoples-Jones' departure to the NFL and Tarik Black's transfer to Texas, it appears there will be more snaps, targets, receptions and touchdowns in store for U-M's sophomore wideouts in 2020. Head coach Jim Harbaugh often says doing something for the second time is when one can make the biggest jump. That philosophy has been true for many of U-M's receivers throughout history. Recently, we've seen breakout sophomore seasons from now-senior wideout Nico Collins and now-junior receiver Ronnie Bell. As a freshman, Collins only had three receptions for 27 yards before popping off for 38 catches, 632 yards, and six scores the next year. Last season, Bell led U-M in receiving with 48 catches for 758 yards and a score, after a freshman season that saw him notch just eight catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Of the top-10 receivers in terms of all-time yardage in program history, seven of them put up less yardage in their freshmen seasons than Jackson and Sainristil did a year ago. We're not saying all or any of the sophomores will end up in the record books for being one of the top receivers in U-M history, but it's entirely possible they put up big numbers this year and use the season to propel themselves forward into great careers.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Giles Jackson is primed to break out. (AP Images)

There are some big time wide receiver names that had somewhat quiet freshman seasons before breaking out. It's been a theme. The best example is U-M's all-time leader in receiving yards, Braylon Edwards (2001-04), who put up 3,543 career yards and scored 39 touchdowns in his career. As a freshman, he only notched three receptions for 38 yards in six appearances before catching 67 balls for 1,035 yards the next year. The list goes on. Jeremy Gallon (2010-13) had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown as a freshman, before going off for 453 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions as a sophomore. David Terrell (1998-2000) had over 700 more yards as a sophomore than he did as a freshman. Tai Streets (1995-98) notched five receptions for 43 yards in his freshman season. He blew up as a sophomore, posting 42 receptions for 718 yards and two touchdowns. Another big freshman to sophomore jump was made by Marquise Walker (1998-2001), who had four receptions for 31 yards as a rookie before posting 31 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns in his second season. Jason Avant (2002-05) made a leap from two receptions for 21 yards as a freshman to 47 receptions for 772 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

Receiving Yardage Leaders In Michigan History — Freshman And Sophomore Season Stats Player Freshman Sophomore Career 1 - Braylon Edwards 3 rec, 38 yds, 0 TD 67 rec, 1,035 yds, 10 TDs 3,541 yds, 39 TDs 2 - Anthony Carter 17 rec, 462 yds, 7 TDs 51 rec, 818 yds, 14 TDs 3,076 yds, 37 TDs 3 - Jeremy Gallon 4 rec, 49 yds, 1 TD 31 rec, 453 yds, 3 TDs 2,704 yds, 17 TDs 4 - Amani Toomer 16 rec, 238 yds, 1 TD 29 rec, 565 yds, 4 TDs 2,657 yds, 16 TDs 5 - David Terrell 13 rec, 123 yds, 2 TDs 61 rec, 888 yds, 4 TDs 2,317 yds, 19 TDs 6 - Mario Manningham 27 rec, 433 yds, 6 TDs 38 rec, 703 yds, 9 TDs 2,310 yds, 27 TDs 7 - Roy Roundtree 32 rec, 434 yds, 3 TDs 72 rec, 935 yds, 7 TDs 2,304 yds, 15 TDs 8 - Tai Streets 5 rec, 43 yds, 0 TD 42 rec, 718 yds, 2 TDs 2,284 yds, 17 TDs 9 - Marquise Walker 4 rec, 31 yds, 0 TD 31 rec, 331 yds, 2 TDs 2,269 yds, 17 TDs 10 - Jason Avant 2 rec, 21 yds, 0 TD 47 rec, 772 yds, 2 TDs 2,247 yds, 13 TDs