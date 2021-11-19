Hockey: Wolverines fall in overtime, 3-2

Michigan would go on the penalty kill in the final two minutes of the overtime period.

A futile and costly check from behind major on Garrett Van Wyhe near the boards brought the extra skater in for Notre Dame, who scored consecutive goals in the third frame after trailing by two at 4:44, and capped off its comeback just 24 seconds into the power play.

"I give (Van Wyhe) credit, he stood up in the locker room and said 'that's on me, that was a bad, bad penalty,'" head coach Mel Pearson said. "That's all you can ask for and he took the responsibility and accountability for it. But you can't do that. You can't blast them from behind."

With Dylan Duke serving the five-minute misconduct for the Wolverines, boasting the nation's top scoring offense, left three men alone to sway the energy beaming from the other bench. But a one-timer from the left face off circle by Ryder Rolston would hush the intensity from the crowd.

Three points wasted.

"That penalty, you can't take that one when it's 3-on-3," Pearson said. "We did win the face off but we just couldn't clear it and they did a good job of possessing the puck. I thought we did a really good job of killing penalties all night but they found a way to get one through the net."

A blow to a club who entered Friday's contest at Yost Arena riding a four-game winning streak and had ascended to the No. 1 ranking on both the USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after back-to-back sweeps over Big Ten rivals.

A blow to a club who sensed the momentum changed and couldn't respond, falling to 10-3 on the season and 5-2 in conference play, as well as its third loss at home.

"It seemed like we got away from our game and took our foot off the gas a little bit," Pearson said. "And they stepped up their game. Give them credit, they didn't do anything fancy, they just found a way to get a couple. Doesn't matter what you say or what you do, it was getting away from us a little bit."

Matty Beniers finished the night with two points on a goal and assist. Becoming the first Michigan player to notch double-digits in scoring through the halfway point of November, Beniers' goal with 15:16 left in the third period would be his seventh on the power play this year.

The No. 2 pick in July by the Seattle Kraken has had five straight games with multiple points for 17 total, good for fourth on the team behind Kent Johnson, Owen Power, and Brendan Brisson.

Power, who's 15 assists before the weekend series stood second overall in the country, added another from the Beniers goal. Beniers nearly broke the scoreless game in the second period when he took the puck from Michigan's zone and dangled his way past the Notre Dame defense to the crease where Brisson had an open net opportunity.

Brisson's second-chance goal and being credited with an assist brings his points total to 19 which ties Power.

"We have to play 60 minutes and it's not going to be any easier tomorrow," Pearson said. "They're going to come back with the same style, just chip pucks in, and try to be aggressive. We have to put our work caps on, bring our lunch buckets, and go to work."

