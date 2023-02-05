The Yost Ice Arena faithful saw Michigan score 13 total goals over a two-game stretch this weekend, and the Wolverines swept the visiting Wisconsin Badgers. However, the barrage of goals and pair of victories may not have even been the main storyline coming out of the weekend.

Back in November, junior defenseman Steven Holtz was admitted to the ICU with a life-threatening illness. Just 10 games into the season, Holtz had to spend a significant period of time away from the Michigan hockey program.

The White Lake, Michigan native endured the illness, but eventually made a recovery. On Friday, he started for Michigan against Wisconsin, as he took the ice for the first time in 90 days.

Holtz fired off a shot in the second period, and although he didn't stuff the stat sheet in the series opener against Wisconsin, his teammates made an emphatic statement.

Nick Granowicz found the back of the net in the first period, and Wisconsin quickly answered later in the first period. After Wisconsin's first goal, the floodgates opened for Michigan's offensive attack.

The Wolverines went on to score five straight goals, thanks to the help of one of the best lines in college hockey. The all-freshmen line of Gavin Brindley, Adam Fantilli and Rutger McGroarty have been on a tear as of late, and their chemistry only grew on Friday.

Fantilli put the Badgers back in a hole with about eight minutes to play in the first period, and Brindley opened the second period with two straight goals to give Michigan a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Mackie Samoskevich and Dylan Duke added goals of their own, and Michigan cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Big Ten's worst team.

Saturday night's series finale started off with one of the most wild periods of the college hockey season. The period featured seven total goals, five minor penalties, two major penalties and a game misconduct on Michigan's Philippe Lapointe.

Brandon Naurato's squad entered the second period with a three-goal lead, and it only grew from there. Ethan Edwards and Granowicz scored in the second period, and Michigan was well on its way to a fifth consecutive win.

Wisconsin added two meaningless goals in the third period, and Michigan ended the evening with a 7-4 victory.