Houston and former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson is familiar with Michigan head coach John Beilein, having faced him once when he was with the Hoosiers. Sampson was feeling good about his Cougars after a win over San Diego State … until he popped in film of the Wolverines.

Sampson watched U-M’s run through the Big Ten Tournament, including wins over Michigan State and Purdue to win it.



“I was excited when I got back to the hotel [Thursday night]. Then I messed up and watched one of their games in the Big Ten tournament, and I went from being excited to, ‘oh, no,’” he said.

“John's always been really good offensively. They space the floor so well, and they recruit to their spacing … Isaiah Livers in the one corner, a really good shooter, Duncan Robinson in the other corner, a really good shooter. And then he has the guys that are penetrators, Zavier Simpson, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. Rahkman can do both. He's an outstanding player.

“Charles Matthews, Jaaron Simmons … they've just got it all covered. If you beat Michigan State three times, you're pretty good.”

The Wolverines actually beat MSU twice in two tries, but the point remains. U-M had been playing its best ball of the season heading into the tournament, and though they were rusty, the Wolverines handled Montana, 61-47, in their first round game.

Sampson’s assistants scouted that one, leaving the head coach to watch previous games.

“I just wanted to see how they were guarding their ball screens up top,” Sampson said. “They make it difficult. You just don't know what [junior center Moe] Wagner is going to do. You don't know if he's going to stop and set a screen or if he's going to slip out of it, and when they do, there are five people behind the three-point line when he does that.

“Then when they swing it, here comes the drive. And if you're late with your help, the ball is in the opposite corner, and you've got Livers or Jordan Poole or Duncan Robinson, one of those guys, shooting threes.

“They’re really, really well put together. You can tell their kids have a high basketball IQ, too. That's the key. You can be a shooter if you don't know how to play … you’ve got to have somebody get you a shot, but when you're a shooter that can get somebody else a shot, that's pretty special.”

Preparing for them on one day’s prep is tough, he continued, echoing the sentiments of many previous opponents.

“It’s because of how their five man plays, Wagner,” he said. “There's always somebody you're trying to compare somebody with … who does he remind you of that you've played against?” he said. “We haven't played against anybody like him. Like most foreign players, they like to slip out of screens, and that's what makes it difficult.

“I tell our kids, there are real screens, there are fake screens. He sets a lot of fake screens, and he forces your big to run to the three-point line, and he's got such a good dribble game. He's a difficult matchup.”

The Wolverines are now third in the nation in KenPom.com’s defensive efficiency stat, having held Montana to seven below it’s previous season low. Sampson faced Beilein’s West Virginia team when he was at Oklahoma, and he’s seen Beilein evolve.

“I think he was a one-three-one team. All the timeouts, he'd go man to man,” he recalled. “He'd mix defenses up. But I think that's when he had that big Kevin Pittsnogle kid, so he had to hide some guys, I'm sure. But with this team, the Simpson kid is a big part of it because he can really contain penetration. Their length on the wings is athletic. I think that's the difference in this Michigan team than some of the teams I remember from the past. Usually he had guys that were shooters … now he's got athletes that can shoot. Rahkman is a great example.

“When you look at them down the line, where is their weakness? The guys that can't shoot can drive. There are guys that can drive and can't shoot. But they all understand. They jump to the ball. They load to the ball. As much as they try to space you, it's hard to space them because of their length.

“They're good. They're really good at both ends.”