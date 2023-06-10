How far will Michigan travel with the new 2024 and 2025 Big Ten schedules?
The Big Ten Conference released its 2024 and 2025 conference slate for football this week as the new conference additions, USC and UCLA are now officially factored into the schedules next year.
Inspired by CBS Sports' list of how the Big Ten stacks up in terms of traveling distance, we take a look at how far the Wolverines will have to travel during the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten seasons.
In CBS Sports' list, the Wolverines are right around the middle of the pack in distance, coming in at No. 10 in the conference. It goes without saying, USC and UCLA top its list respectively.
Let's take a look at how far the Wolverines will have to travel.
* Note: Our calculations are done using Trippy.com
2024 Season
Illinois: 684 miles roundtrip
Ohio State: 376 miles roundtrip
Rutgers: 1,210 miles roundtrip
USC: 4,482 miles roundtrip
2024 Total: 6,752 miles
2025 Season
Indiana: 630 miles roundtrip
Iowa: 894 miles roundtrip
Maryland: 1,040 miles roundtrip
Michigan State: 132 miles roundtrip
Nebraska: 1,492 miles roundtrip
2025 Total: 4,188
As we look at the numbers, especially from a 2024 standpoint, CBS Sports' total numbers differ slightly. However, the Wolverines would still fall right around in the middle of the pack with our calculations, too.
USC and UCLA would still sit atop the conference, which is inevitable for the only two teams on the West Coast. As for a program like Ohio State, they travel slightly more with 7,178 total miles traveled in 2024.
In regards to travel time and how it factors into game prep, the Wolverines have a better travel slate compared to other programs in the conference.
