The Big Ten Conference released its 2024 and 2025 conference slate for football this week as the new conference additions, USC and UCLA are now officially factored into the schedules next year.

Inspired by CBS Sports' list of how the Big Ten stacks up in terms of traveling distance, we take a look at how far the Wolverines will have to travel during the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten seasons.

In CBS Sports' list, the Wolverines are right around the middle of the pack in distance, coming in at No. 10 in the conference. It goes without saying, USC and UCLA top its list respectively.

Let's take a look at how far the Wolverines will have to travel.

* Note: Our calculations are done using Trippy.com

2024 Season

Illinois: 684 miles roundtrip

Ohio State: 376 miles roundtrip

Rutgers: 1,210 miles roundtrip

USC: 4,482 miles roundtrip

2024 Total: 6,752 miles

2025 Season

Indiana: 630 miles roundtrip

Iowa: 894 miles roundtrip

Maryland: 1,040 miles roundtrip

Michigan State: 132 miles roundtrip

Nebraska: 1,492 miles roundtrip

2025 Total: 4,188

As we look at the numbers, especially from a 2024 standpoint, CBS Sports' total numbers differ slightly. However, the Wolverines would still fall right around in the middle of the pack with our calculations, too.

USC and UCLA would still sit atop the conference, which is inevitable for the only two teams on the West Coast. As for a program like Ohio State, they travel slightly more with 7,178 total miles traveled in 2024.

In regards to travel time and how it factors into game prep, the Wolverines have a better travel slate compared to other programs in the conference.