Three future Michigan Wolverines made their mark this past weekend in the high school football playoffs. Jordan Marshall, Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin all led their teams to big wins. Check out what those three players did below to see the talent that is heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2024.

QB Jadyn Davis ('24)

After losing to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the regular season, Jadyn Davis and the Providence Day Chargers won 34-27 to claim the Division I state championship in North Carolina. Davis went 20-for-37 passing with 289 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while orchestrating a 10 point fourth quarter comeback. First he threw a touchdown late in the fourth before the No. 2 player in the nation, 2025 OT David Sanders Jr., got a safety on defense to give Davis the ball back. Davis proceeded to drive his team all the way down the field inside the 10 yard line on the ensuing drive to take the lead. Rushing score from running back Ian Cline with just 21 seconds remaining capped the win off in impressive fashion. Providence Day previously lost 42-27 in October to Rabun Gap in a game where Davis struggled. Often described as a 'gamer', Davis proved his guts and moxie late in this matchup to steal the win in his final game with the Chargers, something that will play well at the next level.

WR Channing Goodwin ('24)

Channing Goodwin showed out in the most important game of his career. The future Michigan wide receiver had nine catches for a team-leading 108 yards and one touchdown. He also added a 10-yard carry in the matchup. Goodwin and Davis both displayed clutch genes in their state championship game, a good sign for Wolverines fans who will be watching them play in Ann Arbor sooner than later.

RB Jordan Marshall ('24)