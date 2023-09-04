Three weeks into the first high school action of the year and Jadyn Davis and Jordan Marshall have continued to show out yet again. The Wolverines have two stars who will soon be starting in the backfield in Ann Arbor. However, keep an eye on Devon Baxter as you will see below. Take a look at some of the top performances for 2024 and 2025 Michigan commits. Players noted: QB Jadyn Davis, RB Jordan Marshall, DE Devon Baxter, LB Mantrez Walker, CB Chris Ewald Jr., LB Cole Sullivan, RB Micah Kaapana.



The top performers

DE Devon Baxter ('24)

Devon Baxter had the best game of any commit this weekend as he showed out on defense and offense. Catching only one pass at tight end, Baxter took it 64 yards to the house. Flipping to the other side of the ball, take a look at his defensive performance, where he sacked the quarterback twice in Gwynn Park's game against Fairmont Heights. Baxter's athleticism was on full display as the Yellowjackets dominated the Hornets in a 42-2 victory, moving to 3-0. Keep an eye on Baxter's ranking. If he continues to show out like he did this week, he is bound to move up the charts as the season progresses.

QB Jadyn Davis ('24) (Deana King)

In a 42-7 victory over Charlotte Catholic the Providence Day Chargers' quarterback Jadyn Davis impressed yet again, as he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes. Davis has racked up 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season in three games. He has yet to throw for less than 250 yards passing and three touchdowns in a single game. Considered to be an elite gamer, Davis continues to prove himself as his team moves to 3-0 on the season.

RB Jordan Marshall ('24) (Josh Henschke)

What did Jordan Marshall do this week? Oh, just another 100 yard rushing game. The Bishop Moeller standout led his team in rushing with 15 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-38 loss to East Central as the Crusaders fall to 1-2. Marshall has a case to be the #1 back in the country in 2024, and looks to continue to make it this season as incumbent Kameron Davis currently holds the mantle.

LB Mantrez Walker ('25)

Walker is one of the Wolverines' three commitments in the 2025 recruiting class and he has had a solid start to the season. As a downhill linebacker that moves well for his size, he was first on his team in tackles with six, adding a QB hurry. Walker plays for the Buford Wolves, the home team for the #1 QB in 2024, Dylan Raiola. The Wolves blanked the St. Frances Academy Panthers 18-0 in a stellar defensive performance.

What to expect going forward