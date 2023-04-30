With the NFL Draft over, we can now start to speculate about which franchises received the best value and where during the draft's seven rounds.

With the Wolverines having nine selections in the 2023 draft, there is plenty to discuss where each player fits into their new home.

Pro Football Focus released its grades for all selections during day two of the draft, which consisted of rounds two and three. U-M had two selections on Friday and PFF has graded them both.

Below is how both players were graded:

Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys: Below Average

Schoonmaker is an in-line tight end, so the fit is obvious here for the Cowboys, but it’s a bit of a reach at 58th overall. He averaged 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 but caught just 28.6% of the contested targets he saw. There’s some projection here, but he does have the athletic profile where the reach could work out for the Cowboys.

DJ Turner, Cincinnati Bengals: Good

Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did get picked on a little at Michigan, and there’s still a fair amount of development needed, but he allowed just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022 and forced 14 incompletions in the process.

Jake Mood, San Francisco 49ers: Below Average

Moody produced PFF field goal grades of 90.2 and 91.7 in each of the past two seasons, so the idea that he’s the first kicker drafted makes sense. But the third round is rich for any kicker in this class.