With the NFL Draft over, we can now start to speculate about which franchises received the best value and where during the draft's seven rounds.

With the Wolverines having nine selections in the 2023 draft, there is plenty to discuss where each player fits into their new home.

Pro Football Focus released its grades for all selections during day three of the draft, which consisted of rounds four through seven. U-M had two selections on Friday and PFF has graded them both.

Below is how both players were graded:

Mike Morris, Seattle Seahawks: Above Average

Morris profiles as a powerful option on the edge who wins with strength and length. He never had an extensive role in the Michigan defense, given their talent along the defensive line, but put up 37 pressures and a career-high 86.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

Olu Oluwatimi, Seattle Seahawks: Very Good

Oluwatimi is good value at this stage of the draft and fills an area of need at center for Seattle. He’s a high-IQ, strong prospect with four years of starting experience — most recently anchoring the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in 2022. Oluwatimi put up PFF grades of at least 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Brad Robbins, Cincinnati Bengals: Average

Robbins produced PFF punting grades of 84.0 and 77.3 in the past two seasons, respectively. This is not a pick that is going to generate much excitement, but the Bengals were in the market for a new punter, so spending a late sixth-round pick on one is fine.

Ryan Hayes, Miami Dolphins: Above Average

It's not a bad idea for the Dolphins to throw a late-round dart at the offensive line given their struggles up front in recent years. Hayes took a step forward in 2022, grading out above the 50th percentile at the position in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and as a zone run blocker.

Ronnie Bell, San Francisco 49ers: Above Average

Bell averaged 2.57 yards per route run in his final season in college. He struggled in contested catch situations, pulling in a reception on just 16.7% of his contested targets, but did produce a 77.4 PFF receiving grade.