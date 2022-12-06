How Michigan, TCU compare statistically
Michigan and TCU are set to face each other in the semi-final of the College Football Playoff this month.
Throughout the year, we have listed where the Wolverines have ranked statistically and also look ahead to where the opponent ranks as well.
This time, we are going to compare how these programs stack up against one another statistically and where both programs rank according to NCAA statistics.
Let's see how the two programs stack up.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Michigan: 7th (40.1)
TCU: 6th (40.3)
Rushing yards per game:
Michigan: 6th (243.0)
TCU: 25th (200.0)
Passing yards per game:
Michigan: 94th (210.5)
TCU: 25th (273.0)
Total Offense:
Michigan: 27th (453.5)
TCU: 16th (473.0)
Total first downs:
Michigan: T-18th (301)
TCU: T-22nd (289)
Turnovers lost:
Michigan: T-3rd (7)
TCU: T-7th (10)
Third down conversion percentage:
Michigan: 18th (46.8%)
TCU: 54th (40.2%)
Red zone offense:
Michigan: 5th (93.8%)
TCU: 81st (81.8%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Michigan: T-22nd (4.31)
TCU: 57th (5.38)
Sacks allowed:
Michigan: T-11th (1.00)
TCU: 52nd (1.77)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Michigan: 5th (13.38)
TCU: T-57th (25.00)
Total defense:
Michigan: 3rd (277.1)
TCU: 74th (384.1)
Rushing defense:
Michigan: 3rd (85.2)
TCU: 66th (149.5)
Passing yards allowed:
Michigan: 22nd (191.8)
TCU: 25th (273.0)
Total first downs allowed:
Michigan: T-12th (197)
TCU: 92nd (261)
Turnovers gained:
Michigan: T-102nd (15)
TCU: T-54th (19)
Team sacks:
Michigan: T-26th (2.77)
TCU: T-78th (2.00)
Team tackles for loss:
Michigan: 81st (8.4)
TCU: T-77th (5.5)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Michigan: 20th (32.4%)
TCU: 41st (35.2%)
