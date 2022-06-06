 Maize&BlueReview - How to watch: Michigan vs. Louisville in regional championship
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-06 08:33:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

How to watch: Michigan vs. Louisville in regional championship

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer

The Michigan Baseball Team will look to keep its season alive on Monday afternoon when it battles Louisville for the third time in as many days, this time, in a winner-take-all elimination game.

The Wolverines defeated the Cardinals 7-3 on Saturday, but the nation's 12th overall seed rebounded in a huge way on Sunday. Louisville exploded for 20 runs against Michigan and easily forced an "if necessary" game on Monday.

Here is how to watch what will be the last game of the season for one of these fantastic teams:

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

When: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN+ and ESPN App

