How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Hawaii
Michigan is set to face Hawaii under the lights of Michigan Stadium. With the Wolverines coming off a resounding victory over Colorado State in week one, it's looking to have another as Hawaii is currently winless heading into week two of the season.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#8 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Hawaii (0-2)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 8
8:00 PM
Watch:
BTN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
