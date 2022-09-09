Michigan is set to face Hawaii under the lights of Michigan Stadium. With the Wolverines coming off a resounding victory over Colorado State in week one, it's looking to have another as Hawaii is currently winless heading into week two of the season.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#8 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Hawaii (0-2)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 8

8:00 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats