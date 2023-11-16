How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Maryland
It's a big weekend for the Michigan football program as the team is on the brink of winning game number 1,000 in program history, which is a historic milestone in college football. The program will have to travel to Maryland in order to break the threshold first.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Terrapins on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) vs. Maryland (6-4)
Where:
SECU Stadium
College Park, Maryland
When:
Saturday, November 16
12:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram