How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Maryland

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
It's a big weekend for the Michigan football program as the team is on the brink of winning game number 1,000 in program history, which is a historic milestone in college football. The program will have to travel to Maryland in order to break the threshold first.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Terrapins on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) vs. Maryland (6-4)

Where:

SECU Stadium

College Park, Maryland

When:

Saturday, November 16

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

