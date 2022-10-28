News More News
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
The backyard brawl is back and Michigan is looking to reverse the losing streak its currently facing against Michigan State. This one is under the lights in primetime as the Wolverines are looking to continue their undefeated run on the season.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Spartans on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) vs. Penn State (5-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, October 29

7:30 PM

Watch:

ABC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

