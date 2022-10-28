How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State
The backyard brawl is back and Michigan is looking to reverse the losing streak its currently facing against Michigan State. This one is under the lights in primetime as the Wolverines are looking to continue their undefeated run on the season.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Spartans on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) vs. Penn State (5-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, October 29
7:30 PM
Watch:
ABC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
