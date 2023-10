It’s the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy as Michigan travels to the site of its last Big Ten loss in East Lansing to take on Michigan State

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Spartans on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) vs. Michigan State (2-4)

Where:

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

When:

Saturday, October 21

7:30 PM

Watch:

NBC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats