Despite all the off-field bluster that happened this week, believe it or not, there is a football game that needs to be played and it's a big one, too.

Michigan heads to State College to take on Penn State in a top 10 showdown in the biggest game of the season for the Wolverines so far.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) vs. #9 Penn State (8-1)

Where:

Beaver Stadium

State College, PA

When:

Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats