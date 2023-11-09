How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Penn State
Despite all the off-field bluster that happened this week, believe it or not, there is a football game that needs to be played and it's a big one, too.
Michigan heads to State College to take on Penn State in a top 10 showdown in the biggest game of the season for the Wolverines so far.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) vs. #9 Penn State (8-1)
Where:
Beaver Stadium
State College, PA
When:
Saturday, November 11
12:00 PM
Watch:
FOX
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
