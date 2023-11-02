Michigan is back from its bye week and is looking to steam ahead after news broke last that the program is under NCAA investigation. Regardless, there is still football to be played as the Wolverines enter a crucial month with Purdue being the first opponent on tap.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) vs. Purdue (2-6)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM

Watch:

NBC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats