How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Purdue
Michigan is back from its bye week and is looking to steam ahead after news broke last that the program is under NCAA investigation. Regardless, there is still football to be played as the Wolverines enter a crucial month with Purdue being the first opponent on tap.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) vs. Purdue (2-6)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 4
7:30 PM
Watch:
NBC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
