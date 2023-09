Michigan is 3-0 to begin the season and welcome Rutgers to Michigan Stadium on Saturday as the program opens up Big Ten play.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Rutgers (3-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 23

12:00 PM

Watch:

FOX Sports

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats