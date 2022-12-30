News More News
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. TCU

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
The CFP semifinal is almost here and the Wolverines are gearing up for it shot to head to the national championship game. It will do so against an opponent in TCU that will bring its own unique set of challenges.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

CFP Semifinal

#2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. #3 TCU (12-1)

Where:

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

When:

Saturday, December 31

4:00 PM

Watch:

ESPN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

{{ article.author_name }}