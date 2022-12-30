How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. TCU
The CFP semifinal is almost here and the Wolverines are gearing up for it shot to head to the national championship game. It will do so against an opponent in TCU that will bring its own unique set of challenges.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Horned Frogs on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
CFP Semifinal
#2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. #3 TCU (12-1)
Where:
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
When:
Saturday, December 31
4:00 PM
Watch:
ESPN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
