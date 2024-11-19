How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. LIU

Michigan's homestand continues on Wednesday as the Wolverines prepare to take on LIU at the Crisler Center.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Sharks.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 3-1 vs. Central Michigan 1-4

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Wednesday, November 20

5:30 PM

Watch:

BigTen+

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats