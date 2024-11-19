Published Nov 19, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. LIU
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan's homestand continues on Wednesday as the Wolverines prepare to take on LIU at the Crisler Center.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Sharks.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 3-1 vs. Central Michigan 1-4

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Wednesday, November 20

5:30 PM

Watch:

BigTen+

Stream:

B1G+

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram