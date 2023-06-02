Michigan Football's offense has a chance to be explosive in 2023. With JJ McCarthy returning at quarterback, arguably the best running back duo in the nation, inarguably the best offensive line unit in the nation, and a plethora of weapons on the outside, this could be the best offensive unit Michigan has had in 20 years.

With so much returning talent, the only glaring change is at wide receiver. Ronnie Bell was Michigan's leading receiver in 3 of the last 4 seasons. In no season was he the clear WR1 more than in 2022. Bell had 97 targets last season to lead the team. That's 6 targets more than the next two most targeted receivers Cornelius Johnson (46) and Luke Schoonmaker (45).

Johnson returns for 2023, he was Michigan's leading receiver when Bell was out in 2021. Luke Schoonmaker is now a Dallas Cowboy, but after a freshman breakout season, Colston Loveland is ready to step into the TE1 role. While assumptions may be that Johnson would be the favorite to be WR1 in 2023, head coach Jim Harbaugh gave some clues regarding the pass catchers and their touches this year.

"Cornelius Johnson, he's gotta get 6 targets a game. Roman Wilson, Colston Loveland somewhere between 6 and 8."

File this under reading too much into comments, but there the wording here is interesting. First, when it comes to Johnson, he doesn't set a range but rather a threshold. It was surprising Johnson was not targeted more last season, in fact, he only saw 6 targets once in a game last season, against Illinois.

Harbaugh then mentioned Roman Wilson and Loveland. Wilson finished last season with only 37 targets, 4th most on the team. At the start of the season, it appeared Wilson was going to be Michigan's big-play receiver, especially with his heavy slot alignment. Wilson was in the slot on 90% of his snaps. Wilson had 6 targets against TCU where he had a monster game with 5 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Loveland rose up the depth chart throughout the season, due to Erick All's injury at first and then his development saw him move ahead of players like Matthew Hibner and Marlin Klein. Loveland became a star in the Michigan offense at the end of last season, getting 18 targets in Michigan's final 4 games. A former wide receiver that grew into a tight end, it's clear Harbaugh views Loveland as equal in the passing game with the same target range as Roman Wilson. A tight end has finished second in targets in each of the last three seasons.

These three have earned separation in Harbaugh's eyes, but clearly, they aren't the only weapons at McCarthy's disposal.

"Some of the young receivers are going to emerge, too. Start naming names and I'll leave out one."

Now, there are two takeaways here in my opinion. Harbaugh thinks there are a lot of talented young receivers on this team, so many he doesn't want to start naming players because he knows he will leave someone out. However, I was surprised to not see him give Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris their tier. Clemons and Morris are highly touted sophomores, with both the talent and potential to be arguably the best receiver on this team. So much of the conversation this offseason has been about which of them is most likely to be WR3, and how will that impact where Johnson and Wilson line up.

Now, he also said someone is going to emerge from that group, and they will, I am hardly writing off anyone based on this comment. But I do find it interesting that Clemons and Morris are not being grouped with the top tier. When you consider that, and the targets mentioned for Loveland here, and the consistent theme we have heard all offseason of involving Donovan Edwards, it's clear Harbaugh has a vision for the passing game coming out of spring.

Fall camp will bring more clues, and of course, the season itself will be the true deciding factor but as we head to summer camp Harbaugh has shown he is already thinking of how he wants Michigan to spread the ball around in the passing game, and there is a clear tier 1 of receivers for Michigan currently.

Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, and Colston Loveland.