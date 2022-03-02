Howard Eisley thriving in expanded offensive coaching role

During Juwan Howard’s suspension, Phil Martelli’s promotion to acting head coach has been well-documented. And deservedly so.

But when the Michigan men’s basketball team is at the offensive end, take a look at the Wolverines’ bench. It’s easy to see Martelli standing in the coach’s box, but upon further inspection, it’s clear that assistant coach Howard Eisley is calling the shots.

Eisley often stands to hold up a number or shout a play name — his way of calling sets from the bench. Martelli has credited Eisley as Michigan’s “offensive coordinator” in Howard’s absence, and he’s thrown his full weight behind the 49-year-old Eisley as a future head coach.

The Detroit native comes from an offensive-minded background. He played 12 NBA seasons as a guard and coached for another nine, and even before that, he became Boston College’s 15th all-time leading scorer. His 44.7% clip from beyond the arc also ranks No. 1 in Eagles’ history.

Now, Eisley is applying that offensive success to his orchestration of the Wolverines’ offense as Howard serves his suspension.

“I go into a game having an idea of a game plan, maybe favorable matchups for us or certain sets I think will be successful depending on teams’ coverages,” Eisley said Wednesday. “And pretty much go from there. Obviously, you have (after-timeout plays) that you like to look at during the game but the flow of the game really dictates the direction you want to go in.”

Normally, Howard calls the plays. Eisley has input both before and during the games, but Howard’s suspension has given him the chance to take the reins.

So far, it’s working. Through three games without Howard, Michigan’s Eisley-led offense is averaging an impressive 81 points per game — a massive improvement over the Wolverines’ previous average of 72.2 points. The play-calling transition from Howard to Eisley has looked relatively seamless on the surface.

“It’s been an adjustment,” Eisley said. “Not really having done it before at this level, I feel very comfortable doing it because me and (Howard) usually go over things that we think would be successful or have an idea how we want to go into a game, or what we’re going to use to attack a particular team.”

Michigan typically strives for a balance between free-flowing offense and calling set plays. Eisley tries to get the Wolverines into sets following made baskets, but in transition, he lets the athletes dictate the offense. The approach has led to dominant offensive play at times, including an 85-point performance against Illinois’ highly-touted drop coverage defense on Sunday and a 33-point outburst by Hunter Dickinson against Michigan State on Tuesday.

With a matchup against Iowa’s conference-best offense looming on Thursday, Michigan will need to keep pace. The Wolverines did exactly that during an 84-79 win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Feb. 17, but Thursday’s rematch will be defined by how well they answer Iowa’s adjustments.

With Howard’s offensive confidant calling the shots in his absence, the Wolverines are in good hands.

