{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 16:52:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Sept. 27)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk about U-M's expectations heading into Saturday's game, more.

