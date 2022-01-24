Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan help Michigan sweep weekly Big Ten awards

After blowout wins over Maryland and Indiana, the Michigan men’s basketball team took home both of this week’s Big Ten awards. Hunter Dickinson was named Co-Player of the Week, while Caleb Houstan earned Freshman of the Week.

Dickinson averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists this past week, guiding the Wolverines to a pair of victories. He also set a new career-high with six assists against the Terrapins. Between the two games, Dickinson converted on 19 of his 26 shots from the field, including a 4-for-6 clip from beyond the arc.

His outside shooting unlocked a dimension of Michigan’s offense that created more space for his teammates to operate and allowed him to earn the first Player of the Week honor of his career. Dickinson is the program’s first Player of the Week selection in nearly an entire calendar year, as Isaiah Livers (Jan. 25, 2021) was the last to earn the honor.

Houstan, meanwhile, emphatically broke out of a shooting slump this week. After missing 19 of his 21 3-point attempts over the Wolverines’ previous five games, Houstan shot a combined 8-for-11 from deep against Maryland and the Hoosiers. That includes a career-best five 3-pointers against Indiana. He averaged 17.5 points and five rebounds across the two games, raising questions about whether the sharpshooter has turned the corner after a difficult start to the year.

With a pair of weekly awards in hand, the Wolverines will be back in action on Wednesday night against Northwestern in Ann Arbor.

