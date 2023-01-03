Hunter Dickinson named Big Ten Player of the Week
After a week that had its fair share of ups and downs for the Michigan basketball program, Hunter Dickinson has earned honors from the Big Ten Conference.
After a split game where the Wolverines had a loss to Central Michigan and a dominant win over Maryland, Dickinson was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1.
From the Big Ten's release:
- Averaged 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes of action, as the Wolverines split a pair of games
- Scored a season-best 32 points on 13-16 shooting with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-46 win over MarylandMarked his 20th career double-double, breaking a tie with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for 18thin program history.
- Garners his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 14, 2022)
The Wolverines return to action on Wednesday as it welcomes Penn State to Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on BTN.
---
