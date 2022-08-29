On Wednesday last week, longtime Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced that she would retire. The 65-year-old Hutchins spent 38 seasons as the head coach of the Wolverines following two seasons as an assistant from 1983-84.

"Wearing the 'Block M' is the highest honor and privilege in the world, for all of you, and for me," Hutchins said in her retirement press conference on Monday afternoon.

Over her 38 seasons as the head coach of the Wolverines, Hutchins gathered a slew of incredible accolades and numbers. She is the winningest coach in women's softball history with an overall record of 1,707-551-5. She also led the Wolverines to 22 Big Ten regular season championships and 10 Big Ten Tournament championships.

"Our job is to ultimately leave this program, and leave this world better than you found it," Hutchins added at her retirement press conference. "And that culture that's been created and sustained since 1978, has been built by every woman who's walked on that field. And I will always consider that our greatest achievement."

Although Hutchins would disagree, perhaps her greatest achievement in her tenure as the Michigan softball coach is that not once in her 38 seasons as head coach did the Wolverines finish with a losing record. One of Hutchins' other great achievements came in 2005 when she led Michigan to a national championship over perennial power UCLA.

When asked why she chose now to retire, following a strong 38-18 season, Hutchins gave her thoughts. "It's a process that you go through, and honestly, there's not really a moment that you decide, you go through different processes."

"I have to go back to my simple core value: is what is best for this program," Hutchins added.

Hutchins will now pass the baton to Bonnie Tholl, who spent 29 seasons as Hutchins' top assistant. Tholl has been around for much of the program's success, including 20 Big Ten regular season championships and all 10 of Hutchins' Big Ten Tournament titles.

"She's been doing a lot of these duties for a while now anyway," Hutchins said of Tholl. "She has the ability, she has the passion, she has the knowledge, and she has the depth of character that it takes, and she's ready."