Hutchinson, Moody named Walter Camp Football Foundation All-Americans

There's a wall in Schembechler Hall that features portraits of every All-American in Michigan football history in their lettermen sweater and, after tonight's announcement of the Water Camp Football Foundation All-Americans, the facilities crew will have some work to do. Two more portraits are going to be hung on that wall, as defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and kicker Jake Moody have been selected as first-team All-Americans.

Hutchinson now owns Michigan's single-season sack record with 14.0, which is third in college football this season. He is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive player, and he is tied for third in total quarterback pressures this season with 73. Hutchinson was previously named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches and media), and last night won the Lombardi Trophy for best lineman in the country.

Moody had a stellar middle of the season, scoring on 18 of 20 attempts from weeks 4 through 10 for an average of three made field goals per game. Over the entire season, Moody scored on 22 of 24 field goal attempts. He won the Lou Groza Award for the country's best kicker earlier tonight, and was previously named Big Ten Kicker of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.