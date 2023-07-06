When it comes to the Michigan Football defense in 2023, all things may start on the interior. Michigan will always look to generate pass rush from the EDGE, get sacks because of excellent pass coverage in the secondary, and fill running lanes with their linebackers. But on the defensive front, Michigan will not only look to continue their run stuffing with its defensive tackles, but they also hope to see more pass rush from up the middle. Let's go In Depth with the Michigan defensive tackles for 2023.

Coach: Mike Elston (2nd season)

OUT: Mazi Smith (NFL)

IN: Trey Pierce (recruit), Brooks Bahr (recruit)

The big loss with this group is of course Mazi Smith, who was selected in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys. Mazi led the defensive front with 632 snaps last season. Michigan's biggest addition may be the return of Kris Jenkins. Jenkins elected to return to Ann Arbor instead of pursuing the NFL. Two freshmen join the group with Trey Pierce and Brooks Bahr.

DT Depth Chart Status Player Starter DT: Mason Graham Rotation DT: Rayshaun Benny Starter DE: Kris Jenkins Backup DE: Ike Iwunnah Starter NT: Kenneth Grant Backup NT: Cam Goode Depth: Trey Pierce, Brooks Bahr

Players to Watch

Michigan struck gold in the 2022 recruiting class with Mason Graham. Graham surprised some when he was named the starting 3rd DT at the start of last season. What do you expect from a player Harbaugh called a gift from the football Gods? Graham is expected to move into the Mazi role in 2023, playing the inside DT role. Graham was the 5th ranked defender last season, a run stuff machine with 0 missed tackles and a guy who get to the quarterback with 13 pressures and 3 sacks. Mazi played the nose in the 3 man fronts last season, and that role is expected to go to Kenneth Grant. Another stud recruit in the 2022 class, Grant didn't see the field as much because, well, Mazi Smith. Grant is in incredible shape for a big man, and coaches and players have been raving about him since spring practices began. The previously mentioned Jenkins is the name to watch in this group. Graham's sophomore bump feels inevitable, but Jenkins is the equivalent of having an NFL player on your line. Now up to 310lbs, no one is calling to Jenkins a tweener anymore.

X Factor