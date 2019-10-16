In-State OL Target Ramier Lewis Recaps Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted a handful of talented recruits for its win over ranked Iowa a couple of weeks ago.
Among them was three-star 2021 Belleville (Mich.) offensive lineman Ramier Lewis, who enjoyed his time in The Big House.
“My visit was great,” Lewis said. “This was my first Michigan game of the season, and it’s off to a good start. My favorite part of the visit was talking to the coaches and seeing the offensive line put in work.”
Lewis currently holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State and Michigan and is attracting interest from other schools across the country.
Right now, Lewis is carefully evaluating all of his options, but it’s clear Michigan is very high on his mind.
“I’m very interested in Michigan,” Lewis said. “They are all about the team, and I can see myself being a part of that team. My parents love Michigan. If you have my parents’ attention then you have mine. Family is everything to me.”
The in-star product added that he is building a strong relationship with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
“I love him,” Lewis said. “I talked to some of the players and they love him. I talk to him from time to time, and we have a good relationship.”
Lewis also happens to be a teammate of 2020 Michigan cornerback commit Andre Seldon, who has recruited him to Ann Arbor.
“He told me that it is a great program, and he really wants me to come there,” Lewis said. “So we will see.”
Lewis is planning to make a return visit to Michigan on Oct. 26 when the Wolverines host Notre Dame.
At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Lewis is ranked as the No. 48 offensive tackle and No. 18 overall prospect in the state, per Rivals.com.
