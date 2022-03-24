In Sweet 16 loss to Villanova, Michigan’s backcourt closes a chapter

Eli Brooks is everything a college basketball coach could ever ask for in a leader.

Experienced? Check. He played on the Michigan team that ran the table all the way to the 2018 national championship game. Since then, he's become the Wolverines' all-time leader in wins and games played.

Vocal? Check, too. He’s often lauded as an extension of the coaching staff on the floor.

Intellectual? Absolutely. There are few college basketball players across the country who understand the game better, whether that be through film or pure Xs and Os.

“Eli, who I’ve coached for three years, he’s as rock solid as they come,” Juwan Howard said. “One of my favorite guys to coach. I’ve had so many favorites. Typically, you don’t usually have a favorite, but this young man has been special not only for the players, but also for the staff because he’s an extension of the staff and he does an amazing job on the floor, not just competing, but also leading.”

Every time the Wolverines looked like they were unraveling throughout this season, it was Brooks who pieced them back together just before suffering irreparable damage. And in the end, they rode strong performances from Brooks and Hunter Dickinson to the Sweet 16 as one of the last two Big Ten teams standings.

But it all came to a close on Thursday night against the same team that ended his freshman campaign, Villanova, in the same city, San Antonio. Along the River Walk, Brooks’ career ended in its fourth Sweet Sixteen. In the postgame locker room, freshman guard Isaiah Barnes approached Brooks.

“I just appreciate you for everything that you did this season,” Brooks recalled Barnes telling him.

To Brooks, that made it all worth it. Even as the final chapter of his career concluded, he showed an eye towards the future in his postgame press conference.

“We had a young group that always wanted to learn,” Brooks said. “So it was awesome to be able to work with Frankie and Kobe. They’re one of the most like willing to get in the gym, like high basketball IQ. They ask me and DeVante’ (Jones), just how do you do certain things? Just being able to teach them. … So, just seeing that really meant a lot that I have an impact on the younger freshmen and sophomores.”

Brooks’ running mate in the backcourt, DeVante’ Jones, also saw the curtains close on his senior season. Though he has one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 grant, he declared for the NBA Draft last offseason while transferring to Michigan. It’s reasonable to expect him to explore his professional options again this summer.

Ultimately, he settled down in Ann Arbor and endured a turbulent regular season en route to his first career NCAA Tournament appearance.

“For me, it was just an honor throughout the whole year just being able to play with a group of guys that’s so talented, especially with a great coaching staff, with coach Juwan Howard and the rest of the guys did a great job,” Jones said. “This is an experience I’ll never forget. Obviously, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but me, I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in today. Through my three years at Coastal, I never made March Madness, and my first round here I made the Sweet 16.

“It was just an amazing experience for me. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m just grateful I’m in this position with these guys.”

Brooks will be gone next year, and there’s a reasonable chance Jones will move on as well. As Howard sat at the podium with them both for the final time, he was overcome with gratitude.

“They’ve been great all year,” Howard said. “I thought having two seniors in your backcourt being two leaders that can help lead our team, they were stars throughout the year. When you have a young team, 10 underclassmen … you’re going to try to develop them, pour into their development, and just try to give as much as possible. So we used the word ‘serving.’ Our senior guards were some of the best leaders that you can find.”

But even as Brooks’ career comes to a close, Howard knows the door isn’t shut on the senior’s long term future in Ann Arbor as he works toward his master of social work degree — and beyond.

“I’ve always said this before, and I’ll say it in front of him, if you ever want to coach, if I’m still coaching, you have a job with me, young fella,” Howard said, gazing at Brooks. “That’s how much I trust him. That’s how much he’s shown how smart he is in knowing the game inside and outside.”

