Increased role for Michael Barrett is allowing Michigan's defense to adjust

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While his number has not been called as much this year, Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett has been waiting patiently in the background for his number to be called. If Saturday's victory over Indiana meant anything for Barrett's future, expect his production to increase as the season draws to a close.

Many were left wondering why Barrett's time on the field increased dramatically against the Hoosier's on Saturday night. However, the reasoning behind his new role is fairly straightforward.

It's simply due to the fact the Wolverines are trying to fix some deficiencies in the defense, starting with combatting tempo and substitutions.

"We wanted to be in some packages where we didn’t have to substitute with teams going fast," Harbaugh told reporters afer the game. "That was one of the issues coming into this game and that was one of the fixes. That’s what led to more playing time. I thought he played well from what I saw."

The issues of tempo and substitutions that Harbaugh is referring to stem from the Michigan State game last week. The Wolverines were caught twice with illegal substitution penalties as the defense could not get off the field in time when making substitutions to match what the Spartans put on the field.

Harbaugh acknowledged it was something that needed to be fixed and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald addressed them heading into the game against the Hoosiers.

Barrett finished the game with four tackles and took the majority of the snaps at a hybrid linebacker-safety role.

As for Harbaugh's thoughts on the game overall, he thought it was a strong performance overall from all three phases of the game.

"I thought it was a really strong performance," Harbaugh said. "Maybe not some of the big highlights, defensively, four three and outs to start the second half. Just as a team, too. Got a fast start in this game and just kept building the lead and extending it. Thought the pressure on their quarterback was a huge factor. Aidan, Ojabo, Upshaw and others, they got to the quarterback multiple times. Big game by Hassan Haskins, career-high, I think that’s his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Made the big play. He made the big play on the outside zone play for about 64.

"Cornelius Johnson got behind the defense. Other highlights, too, just a strong performance by both lines. Good to see Luke Schoonmaker have a big day as well, two touchdown catches. Get some guys healthier this week and go about having good days would be the goal now as we go down the stretch. Good day of meetings, good day of practice and go play the game."



