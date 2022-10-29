Michigan football's bye week was good for the program, as it was able to field a mostly-healthy team as it hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

It doesn't appear, as of this writing, that any new faces will be added to the injury report.

The familiar faces are still out, however, as quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green are all not dressed for the rivalry contest.

Harbaugh told Jon Jansen during Inside Michigan Football last week that the program would like to refresh and recharge during the bye week.

"Regrouping, want to refresh," Harbaugh said. "We're going to practice, though, four times this week. It's all going to be Michigan State except the practices we do for the young guys. We also want to get those guys getting reps, playing football and getting good at football. Taking advantage of that this week. It's all going to be getting ready for that game."

---